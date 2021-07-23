Rath Yatra of holy trinity completed in Puri

After completion of the morning rituals, the deities are taken inside the temple in a special procession called 'Niladri Bije'.

Bhubaneswar, July 23 (IANS) The 12-day-long world-famous Rath Yatra ended with the holy trinity of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra entering the sanctum sanctorum of Srimandir in Odisha's Puri.

First, idols of Rama Krishna and Madan Mohan were taken inside the Srimandir and subsequently, Lord Sudarshan, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath were ushered into the sanctum sanctorum in 'Goti Pahandi', a temple servitor said.

As per tradition, Lord Jagannath was obstructed by his consort, Goddess Mahalaxmi, as she was annoyed at being left behind in the temple. After he offered rasagolla and a sari to her, Lord Jagannath was allowed to enter, he said.

This day has also been celebrated as 'Rasagolla Day' in the state.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished the people of the State and said Lord Jagannath offered the sweet to the goddess to appease her on this day. Rasagolla has its special place in the Jagannath culture and tradition, he said.

For the second time in a row, the festival that started on June 12 was conducted without participation of devotees due to Covid-19 pandemic. Only the servitors pulled the chariots.

The entire Puri district was kept under shutdown during the pulling of chariots. Tight security arrangements had been made for the festival. All entry points to Bada Danda and roads leading to Puri were barricaded and sealed. Even the Puri citizens have not been allowed to Grand Road during the festival.

Devotees and followers of Jagannath culture watched the important rituals -- the Rath Yatra, Bahuda, Suna Besha, Adhar Pana, and Niladri Bije -- on their TV sets and internet.

