Rathore alleges phone tapping by Gehlot govt, says BJP's doors open for all with 'India First' ideology

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore alleged that the phone tapping of public representatives allegedly by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government has broken the trust of the people and extended an invite to all those with 'India first' ideology to join the BJP, fuelling speculations of Sachin Pilot joining the ruling party at the Centre.



However, Congress MLA and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot had earlier dismissed all rumours about his exit from the party.

Speaking to ANI, Rathore, the Lok Sabha MP from Jaipur Rural said the Gehlot government is only focused to stay in power and alleged that it has failed in COVID-19 management.

He further said that many Congress leaders are leaving the party as their party has no vision with weak leadership.

"About 2.5 years ago, the Congress government came into power. People chose Congress to run the government in the state. However, the Congress party ran behind only power, position and money only. In this phone tapping incident, the Rajasthan government has broken the trust of the people. The state government has failed in COVID-19 management. Congress government in Rajasthan is only focused on how to stay in power. That's all!", said Rathore.

Asked about the possibility of Congress leader Sachin Pilot joining the BJP, the Lok Sabha MP said: "When you have weak leadership at the core of the party, regional leaders do as they wish, irrespective of the messages you send, be it in Rajasthan or Punjab. With no vision, leaders will leave the party and join another party with a vision."

"Our party is open for all those who prioritise India and change their ideology that says 'India First'," he said.

Congress Leader PR Meena had on Friday raised concerns over addressing the issues raised by Pilot, adding that the panel formed to resolve the differences between the two leaders has not come up with a solution.

In July last year, Pilot had rebelled against Ashok Gehlot and accompanied by MLAs who supported him had camped in Haryana. Pilot finally announced his return to Rajasthan after the Gandhi family intervened and reportedly assured him that his grievances would be addressed. A committee was also set up under Ajay Maken to look into the issues raised by Pilot and his camp. (ANI)