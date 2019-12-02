Ratul Puri gets bail in AgustaWestland deal case

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) A court here on Monday granted bail to businessman Ratul Puri in a money laundering case relating to the AgustaWestland VIP chopper deal.

Granting bail, special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar directed Puri to furnish a bail bond of Rs 5 lakh and two sureties of like amount.

The court has directed Puri to not tamper with evidence and also that he should not contact or influence any witness connected to the case.

He was also directed to join investigation as and when called by the Investigating Officer.

Puri, the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, is under the scanner for allegedly receiving kickbacks in the AgustaWestland chopper scam. The Enforcement Directorate recently filed a supplementary Prosecution Complaint against him and Jaspreet Ahuja in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case. In January 2014, India had scrapped a contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland, for supplying 12 VVIP choppers to the Indian Air Force, over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of kickbacks worth Rs 423 crore being paid to secure the deal. anb/vd