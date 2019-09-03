Ratul Puri sent to judicial custody till Sept 17 in bank fraud case

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday sent businessman Ratul Puri to judicial custody till September 17 in connection with Rs 354 crore bank fraud case.

Advocates DP Singh and Naveen Kumar Matta, representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case, told the special CBI judge Sanjay Garg that they do not want any further remand of the accused.

The judge directed the jail authorities to provide necessary medicine to the accused after consulting doctors in the jail.This comes on the application moved by advocate Vijay Aggrawal, a counsel representing Puri, seeking directions to the jail authorities to provide medicine, bedding, and a separate jail van, citing his health issues."As far as remaining prayers are concerned, the jail superintendent shall consider the same as per jail manual," the judge further directed.The case arises out of an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Moser Baer India Limite, Puri, and four others, on August 16, on a complaint filed by the Central Bank of India.Puri, former executive director of digital data storage company Moser Baer India Ltd, was arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) three days after the CBI registered the case.He is accused of misusing the funds released by banks and channelling these funds for personal and other purposes. He also allegedly forged and fabricated documents to get bank loans. (ANI)