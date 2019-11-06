Raut says BJP should stake claim to form government, show majority

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that the party's ally BJP should stake claim to form the government in Maharashtra as it is the single largest party and noted his party will welcome any statement from Congress for formation of non-BJP alternative in the state.

Talking to reporters here, Raut said BJP should tell the state governor that they have the majority to form the government."We met Maharashtra the Governor. Republican Party of India's Ramdas Athawale also met him. If BJP leaders are meeting Governor tomorrow to stake claim to form the government as they are the single largest party, we have been saying this. They should convey that they have the majority number of 145 to form the government, we would be very happy," Raut told reporters here.Referring to his meeting with Congress MP Hussain Dalwai earlier in the day, Raut said "if Congress says that they are ready to support any party except BJP, we (will) appreciate this gesture"."This has been their (Congress) line from the start and even I have spoken to some Congress MLAs and they have the same feeling of keeping BJP away from power and I appreciate their feelings," Raut said.Amid delay over the government formation, senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar had said earlier in the day that there will be "good news any moment"."There will be good news any moment over the government formation in Maharashtra. There will be a government of BJP-Shiv Sena only. We all will work together for farmers and our alliance will form the government," he said.The BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the assembly polls while its ally Shiv Sena got 56 seats in 288-member Vidhan Sabha.The results were declared on October 24. The are between BJP and Shiv Sena over power sharing which has delayed govrenment formation. (ANI)