Raut takes dig at PM, fires salvos on Shah in RS

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that our muscular and powerful government should finish Pakistan if they do not like their language.

"We have a very powerful government. If you do not like the language of Pakistan we should finish it," the fiery leader said while speaking during the debate on controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Addressing the BJP parliamentary party meet ahead of the debate in the Rajya Sabha over the legislation on Wednesday, PM Modi had said that some political parties were speaking the same language as Pakistan, "including the full stop and comma."

The Shiv Sena leader also said that he does not need certificate of patriotism from anyone. "The school in which you study, I am Headmaster of that. The Headmaster of our school was Balasaheb Thackeray. Atalji was also there. Syama Prasad Mukherjee was also there. We respect all of them," Raut said. He highlighted protests against the Citizenship Bill in various parts of the country. He said that he knew the difference between illegal intruders and refugees but wanted to know from the Home Minister if the illegal intruders would be expelled after the bill is passed. "He is committed to that. He committed to this in election rallies also and said each one of the illegal intruders would be expelled," Raut said. The Sena leader noted that lakhs of Kashmiri pandits were hoping to settle back in Kashmir after Article 370 was abrogated. Raut wanted to know from Home Minister if the refugees would also get voting rights once they are given citizenship. nk/skp/