'Ravan' effigy makers in Delhi incurring losses due to low sales amid Covid restrictions

While speaking to ANI, effigy maker Ramgopal said, "We used to get huge demands earlier, but this year, we are getting very few orders from nearby states. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the business has not been moving, the sale is very slow."Another seller added, "Earlier, there were demands for customised effigy, but this time we have not received any orders for the customised one. The raw materials used in the making of effigy has got expensive now."The festival season has commenced with Navratri and Durga Puja being celebrated during the same time. Following that Dussehra will fall on October 15 and Diwali on November 4.The circular of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued on September 30, permits devotees to enter the temple. But there are restrictions like not more than 50 persons can enter the temple. (ANI)