Rave party bust: NCB arrests five more, after SRK's son

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau late on Sunday arrested five more youngsters in connection with the rave party busted aboard a luxury cruise liner, officials said here.

They are Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra, and Vikrant Chhokar.

Under detention since this morning, they were formally arrested and will be produced before a magistrate's court after undergoing their medical tests.