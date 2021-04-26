Ravi Kishan gives 40L for UP O2 plant in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), April 26 (IANS) BJP MP Ravi Kishan has written a letter to Gorakhpur District Magistrate Vijyendra Pandiyan, asking him to identify a location for setting up an oxygen plant in Gorakhpur.

The MP said that he would contribute Rs 40 lakh for the purpose.

"I have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the health and family welfare minister, and I am providing Rs 40 lakh from my MPLAD fund to the PM Relief Fund for the setting up of an oxygen plant in Gorakhpur at the earliest so that critical Covid patients can be saved," Ravi Kishan told reporters.