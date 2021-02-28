Ravi Kishan prepares for push to Bhojpuri cinema (Ld)

The actor explained, in detail, the road map for the promotion of the Bhojpuri films and urged support from the state government.

Lucknow, Feb 28 (IANS) Actor-turned-MP Ravi Kishan on Sunday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and discussed the issue of promoting Bhojpuri cinema in the state.

Talking to IANS, the actor said, "The Chief Minister supported the idea of promoting regional cinema but also underlined the need for raising the standards of content."

Ravi Kishan said that Yogi Adityanath wanted Bhojpuri cinema to reach international standards and avoid vulgar content.

"The Chief Minister said that Bhojpuri film makers should focus on new stories that would help the cinema reach standards and become popular among the youth. He also wanted Bhojpuri cinema to earn accolades at the national and international levels," he said.

Ravi Kishan said that he is playing a lead role in a film titled 'Hindutva' that traces the journey of Hinduism.

The film is directed by Prem Rai and is produced by Prem Rai and Praveen Kumar.

"This is going to be a path-breaking film in Bhojpuri cinema. At present a large number of Bhojpuri films are being shot in Uttar Pradesh which is also generating opportunities for young talent in the state and employment too," he said.

Ravi Kishan further said that efforts will also be made to connect Bhojpuri cinema to the mainstream cinema which will help in expanding the canvas.

