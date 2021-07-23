Ravi Kishan to introduce pvt member Bill on population control in LS

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Uttar Pradesh Ravi Kishan and a few other MPs in the Lok Sabha are going to introduce a Private Member Bill on population control on Friday.

According to the List of Business prepared for the proceedings of the Lok Sabha on Friday, between 3.30 p.m. and 6 p.m., many MPs will bring Bills on different subjects.