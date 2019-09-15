Ravi Shankar Prasad attends blood donation camp in Patna as part of Sewa Saptah

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad attended a blood donation camp at party's regional office here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prasad said, "I want to congratulate every donor for the generosity bestowed on the 'Sewa Saptah' initiative under which various community programmes are taking place to celebrate the birthday of the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

On being questioned about the row over Hindi language, he said that Prime Minister Modi has asked the north Indian students to learn a language of south Indian origin which would help in better integration of the country."Alag bhasha, alag vesh, fir bhi apna ek desh," he quoted while addressing the media.Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi also attended the camp which was organised by the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha.The camp is a part of a week-long 'Seva Saptah' or Service Week to mark the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17.As part of the campaign, BJP workers will be organising blood donation camps, health camps, and eye check-ups.Exhibitions highlighting the life and achievements of the prime minister will also be organised across the nation.Keeping in mind Prime Minister's call for launching a mass movement against single-use plastic, all party leaders including MPs, MLAs will run a campaign against the use of single-use plastic in different universities. (ANI)