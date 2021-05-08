Ravi Shankar Prasad, Bhupender Yadav observers for electing Bengal BJP legislative party leader

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): The Parliamentary Board of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday appointed Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and the party's national general secretary Bhupender Yadav as central observers for the election of the leader of the BJP MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly, top party sources said.



This comes as BJP's Parliamentary Board meeting took place at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday.

West Bengal witnessed a fierce contest between the ruling TMC and BJP across eight phases.

TMC won 213 seats in the just concluded state Assembly elections. BJP, on the other hand, garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state Assembly. Elections for two seats in Murshidabad are postponed due to the demise of candidates due to COVID-19. (ANI)

