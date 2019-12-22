Ravi Shankar Prasad condemns violence during Bihar bandh

Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday condemned violence which took place during 'Bihar bandh' call given by called by Lalu Prasad's RJD against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

"I condemn the violence that took place during the RJD's bandh on Saturday. The cameras of media personnel were broken during the agitation. I also condemn it. It shows the dual character of the opposition, which tries to teach the Constitution," Prasad, a local MP, told reporters.



Public and private properties were allegedly damaged and several auto-rickshaws were vandalised in order to enforce the bandh by the RJD supporters in the state on Saturday.

The BJP leader further asked whether opposition leaders have stopped reading the Constitution that they are indulged in violence. "Have they stopped reading the Constitution," he asked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier today, also expressed concern over the violence, saying that 'auto-rickshaws of the poor' should not be targetted to express discontent against him.

He reiterated that the amended law does not take away anyone's citizenship and grants it to refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, adding that previous governments gave citizenship to refugees of many nations. (ANI)

Public and private properties were allegedly damaged and several auto-rickshaws were vandalised in order to enforce the bandh by the RJD supporters in the state on Saturday.The BJP leader further asked whether opposition leaders have stopped reading the Constitution that they are indulged in violence. "Have they stopped reading the Constitution," he asked.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier today, also expressed concern over the violence, saying that 'auto-rickshaws of the poor' should not be targetted to express discontent against him.He reiterated that the amended law does not take away anyone's citizenship and grants it to refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, adding that previous governments gave citizenship to refugees of many nations. (ANI)