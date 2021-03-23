Ravi Shankar Prasad launches scathing attack on Maha govt

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Prasad said, "Who is running the show of Maharashtra? Is it the most confused government in the history of Maharashtra where politicians are in power but do not have the authority? What's happening in the state is not 'vikas' (development), it is 'vasuli' (extortion). The three-party alliance government in Maharashtra is 'of extortion, by extortion and for extortion'."

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Terming the current Maharashtra government as the most confused government in the history of the state, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Tuesday that Uddhav Thackeray has lost the moral right to govern the state.

Prasad asked NCP Chief Sharad Pawar to explain the reasons for his defending Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

"I want to know from Sharad Pawar that what is the reason for defending Anil Deshmukh for all the wrong reasons. First, it was said that the state Home Minister is under quarantine but he was addressing a press conference. Whom is he trying to fool," he said.

Prasad further stated that a serious dent has been caused to his (Pawar) political credibility by the blatant falsehood in which he was made to speak about the illness and non-availability of Deshmukh. "Pawar's credibility can be restored only if he ensures resignation of Deshmukh," he said.

He pointed that every time questions raised regarding the functioning of the Maharashtra government it is always said that it is done to defame the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Referring to former Mumbai Police Chief Param Bir Singh's letter, Prasad said that for the first time in the history of this country that a police commissioner levelled such an allegation against a Home Minister.

