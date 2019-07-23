Ravi Shankar Prasad orders inquiry into MTNL, BSNL fire incidents

New Delhi [India] July 23 (ANI): Union Minister of Communications and Electronics Ravi Shankar Prasad ordered a high-level inquiry on Tuesday into the fire incidents in the BSNL and MTNL buildings in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

The move comes a day after the fire broke out at MTNL Bandra, Mumbai and in BSNL building at Salt Lake, Kolkata on Monday. A minor fire incident was also reported from MTNL building at Kidwai Bhawan, New Delhi on the same day.



Prasad also ordered the BSNL and MTNL to conduct fresh Fire and Safety audit in each of their buildings and installations in a time-bound manner.

A huge fire broke out at the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) building in Mumbai's Bandra West on Monday afternoon with reportedly 100 people trapped on its terrace.

Another fire broke out at the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) building in Salt Lake City area of Kolkata on late Monday evening, making it the second incident of fire in a day.

Apart from this one minor fire incident also occurred in the MTNL building at Kidwai Bhawan, New Delhi. (ANI)

