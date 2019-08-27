Ravidas temple row: Plea moved in SC seeking restoration of temple

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): A petition was moved in the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking a direction to re-build the Guru Ravidas temple, which was recently demolished, in Delhi's Tughlakabad area.

The petition, which was filed by Congress Haryana President Ashok Tanwar and former minister Pradeep Jain, sought restoration of idols and pond at the site.



Seeking enforcement of their fundamental right to worship, the duo submitted that they are devout followers of Saint Guru Ravidas and prayed regularly at the site.

"The land on which the Dham was built was given by Sultan Sikander Lodhi to Saint Guru Ravidas in 1509", the petitioner claimed.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had on August 10 demolished the temple in Tughlaqabad village, complying with an order of the Supreme Court. (ANI)

