Ravidas temple row: SC asks petitioners to meet AG and chalk out possible solution

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 : The Supreme Court on Friday directed all the petitioners in Ramdas Temple demolition case to convene a meeting with the Attorney General KK Venugopal and chalk out a possible amicable solution.

The bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra asked the petitioners to meet Venugopal to reach a solution on the restoration of the shrine at Tughlakabad in South East Delhi.

"You all (petitioners) sit down together and find out an amicable solution to the issue (Ravidas temple demolition)," a two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra said.Assuring that it will do the best under law, Justice Mishra said: "Please try to find out a solution, we are not averse to anything. Try to come to an amicable solution to the issue. All the parties should negotiate in the case."The bench further said that it respects sentiments of everyone and after all the parties find an agreeable solution to the issue, it will pass an appropriate order.The top court has fixed the next hearing in the matter on October 18.On August 10, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had demolished the temple, complying with an order of the top court.Former Congress President of Haryana unit, Ashok Tanwar and former Minister Pradeep Jain had filed the petition before the apex court and sought restoration of idols and pond that were present at the site in the Ravidas Temple.They had also sought interim relief allowing the petitioners to pray at the site.The litigants in the case had filed the writ petition, seeking enforcement of their fundamental right to worship, which is part of Article 21 of the Constitution."The land at the site is of utmost historical and religious importance to all followers of Saint Guru Ravidas as the Guru himself had lived at the site," the petition claimed.Delhi Congress leader and former MLA Rajesh Lilothia had also filed a contempt petition in the top court, seeking action against DDA for demolishing the temple.