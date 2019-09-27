Ravidassia Sangathan supporters meet Priyanka

According to Congress leaders, the meeting between the Ravidassia Sangathan leaders and Priyanka Gandhi lasted over an hour at the residence of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

A party leader said that Sant Sukhdev Waghmare, who is national President of the Akhil Bhartiya Ravidassia Dharam Sangathan along with his supporters discussed the issue of the demolition of the historical site.

The followers of Guru Ravidas temple have been protesting against the demolition of the temple structure by DDA on August 10 following Supreme Court's direction.