Ravneet Bittu assigned LS duty in Adhir's absence

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Due to the upcoming Assembly elections in five states/UT, Congress floor leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi will not be participating in the House proceedings for the ongoing Budget session of the Parliament.

Accordingly, their work has been assigned to Ravneet Singh Bittu, Congress MP from Ludhiana and the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister late Beant Singh.