Ravneet Bittu assigned LS duty in Adhir's absence

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Due to the upcoming Assembly elections in five states/UT, Congress floor leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi will not be participating in the House proceedings for the ongoing Budget session of the Parliament.
Accordingly, their work has been assigned to Ravneet Singh Bittu, Congress MP from Ludhiana and the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister late Beant Singh.
A note from Chowdhury said, "In the absence of the Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, his parliamentary duties and responsibilities are handed over to the chief whip Kodikunnil Suresh. But since Suresh will be away for election related responsibilities in Kerala, the duties will be performed by party whip Ravneet Singh Bittu."
The Congress said this is an interim arrangement for the second leg of the Budget session. Chowdhury and Gogoi are occupied with election related duties in West Bengal and Assam, respectively.
--IANS
