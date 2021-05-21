Raza Academy urges Amit Shah to take strict action against officers who ordered the demolition of Garib Nawaz Masjid

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): The Raza Academy on Thursday wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah demanding strict action against the officers who ordered the demolition of Garib Nawaz Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki despite the High Court order restraining the demolition of any building till May 2021 31.



Addressing Home Minister Amit Shah in the letter, Raza Academy wrote, "Despite the High Court order restraining the demolition of any building till 31st May 2021 the SDM of Ram Snehi Ghat Divyanshu Patel Issued an order for demolition of Masjid situated at Ram Snehi Ghat, Sameer Ganj, Dist Barabanki (U.P) The Masjid was demolished on 17 May 2021 and the Holy Quran desecrated."

"While the mosque administration had all the documents of the mosque and had also handed over the papers with the administration, the SDM of Snehi Ghat turned a blind eye and demolished the Garib Nawaz mosque in violation of the basic citizen rights," it added.

According to the letter of the Academy, SDM Of Ram Snehi Ghat also violated and insulted the order of the high court.

"He also violated and insulted the order of the high court. Therefore you are requested to issue necessary orders to dismiss and prosecute the DM of Barabanki and the SDM of Snehi Ghat for violating the orders of the high court and contempt of the high court and to punish them severely for demolishing the mosque," the statement read further.

"The administration of the mosque is willing to submit the required documents at any office you may deem fit with the assurance to rebuild the mosque," it added. (ANI)

