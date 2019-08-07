RBAF Commander visits Eastern Command Headquarters

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Commander of Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF) visited the Eastern Command (EC) Headquarters and held talks with Chief of Staff (EC) in a two-day visit which concluded on Wednesday.

"Major General Pengiran Dato Pauduka Seri Aminan Bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, Commander of Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF), interacted with Lt Gen RP Kalita, Chief of Staff at Headqaurters Eastern Command during his visit to Kolkata on Aug 6," a tweet by the official handle of Eastern Command, Indian Army read.According to a press release, the visit included discussion on "various issues of military cooperation."The Commander of RBAF also visited the Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare (CIJW) School at Variengte earlier today, where he was briefed about the training imparted in the school."The Commander RBAF visited the training facilities of Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare (CIJW) School at Variengte on August 7, where he was briefed by Major General M K Mago, Commandant CIJW on training imparted in the school," the press release by the Army read."The visit is a positive step towards enhancing the bilateral defence cooperation mechanism between the two countries enhancing defence diplomacy," it added. (ANI)