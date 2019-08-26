RBI to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh cr to govt under ECF

The RBI, in consultation with the government, had constituted an expert committee to review the Extant Economic Capital Framework of the Reserve Bank of India.

The committee has since submitted its report to the RBI Governor. The committee's recommendations were based on the consideration of the role of central banks' financial resilience, cross-country practices, statutory provisions and the impact of the RBI's public policy mandate and operating environment on its balance sheet and the risks involved.

The committee's recommendations were guided by the fact that the RBI forms the primary bulwark for monetary, financial and external stability. Hence, the resilience of the RBI needs to be commensurate with its public policy objectives and must be maintained above the level of peer central banks as would be expected of a central bank of one of the fastest growing large economies of the world.