RCEP move: Priyanka terms it farmers, Cong workers' victory

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) After the government's rejection of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which made the Congress claim credit for it, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said it was farmers' victory and thanked the party workers.

Earlier, the Congress sought to take credit for India not joining the RCEP, saying the "forceful opposition" by it and its leader Rahul Gandhi had made the government "back down".

In a series of tweets here on Monday, Congress national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "A forceful opposition by the Congress and Rahul Gandhi ensured that the BJP government back down from bartering the interests of farmers, dairy producers, fishermen, small and medium businesses at the altar of political expediency."

"A victory for all fighting for protecting national interests," he tweeted. His remarks came soon after the government decided against joining the 16-nation RCEP trade deal, saying it was not shying away from opening up to global competition across sectors but had made a strong case for an outcome that is favourable to all countries and all sectors. According to sources, in his speech at the RCEP summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The present form of the RCEP agreement doesn't fully reflect the basic spirit and the agreed guiding principles. It also doesn't address satisfactorily India's outstanding issues and concerns in such a situation." miz/pcj