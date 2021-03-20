RCEP trade deal could boost Japan's GDP by $140bn

Tokyo, March 20 (IANS) The Japanese government said that the domestic economy could be boosted by 15 trillion yen ($140 billion) thanks to a free trade deal (FTA) signed last year by 15 Asia-Pacific countries.

The government said on Friday that based on the country's real GDPin fiscal 2019, the expected economic effect of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which will cover a third of global trade and population, could correspond to about a 2.7 per cent GDP increase, reports Xinhua news agency.