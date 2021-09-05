RCP Singh denies factionalism in JD-U, says Nitish Kumar only leader in party

Gaya (Bihar) [India], September 5 (ANI): Denying the reports of factionalism in Janata Dal (United), Union Steel Minister RCP Singh on Saturday said there is only one leader in the party and that is Nitish Kumar.



The Minister who was in Gaya for his Jan Ashirwad Yatra said, "...All my workers are here, you have half-baked information... It's Janata Dal-United not "Disunited". There's only one leader and it's Nitish babu (Nitish Kumar). So it's not like my workers or his workers...," he said.

Calling Gaya the land of knowledge and salvation, the Minister said people of the district know Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is making every effort for the development of Bihar.

"The damage done during the Corona period is not hidden from anyone. Despite this, widespread vaccination is being done. So that people can get security cover from the virus. There is an NDA government at the Centre too and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing extensive work in the public interest," he added. (ANI)

