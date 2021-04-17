Re-polling underway at booth no 92 in TN's Velachery constituency

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 17 (ANI): Re-polling commenced today at booth number 92 in Tamil Nadu's Velachery assembly constituency on the basis of a report submitted earlier by returning officers and observers.



The Election Commission had ordered repoll in a booth under the Velachery Assembly segment here on April 13, after two men were found carrying EVMs/VVPAT machine on a two-wheeler on April 6.

The EC had in a communication with the returning officer of the constituency, 'declared under Sections 58 (1) (b) of the Representation of People Act, 1951 that the poll taken on April 6, 2021 at polling (station) no 92 of 26 - Velachery Assembly to be void.'

As per the communication, the EC had said it 'appoints' April 17 as the date for repoll, adding, it will be held from 7 am to 7 pm in the said booth.

The commission had in the communication also directed deploying adequate security to ensure free, fair and peaceful conduct of repoll and directed that wide publicity should be given in the polling areas concerned.

The Congress and AIADMK are facing off in the city segment, with the Makkal Needhi Maiam also in fray.

Elections to the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly were held on April 6. (ANI)