Reaction to action, not murder, says Rakesh Tikait on killing of BJP workers in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said the killing of three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Lakhimpur Kheri violence was a reaction to vehicle mowing down protestors and "there was no planning involved and that doesn't amount to murder".



"That was the reaction to the action. There was no planning involved and that doesn't amount to murder," Tikait said at a press conference here.

He said if two cars collide on a road, then the two sides come out and start fighting.

"What is it. It is a reaction only. That does not come in murder, I don't consider it murder," he said.

Eight people including four farmers were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Sunday last.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tikait asked the state government to arrest all the accused of killing the farmers within a week.

"Those who crushed people to death cannot be men nor can they be leaders. They were 'cold-hearted' people. The government has a week's time to arrest the culprits. If they fail to serve justice, then we will announce our next strategy after that," he had said. (ANI)

