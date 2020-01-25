Ready to cancel all appointments to show you Delhi govt schools: Kejriwal to Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that he is ready to cancel all his appointments for showing Delhi government schools to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.



"I invite Amit Shah Ji, I will cancel all appointments and will show you Delhi's schools, whichever you say," said Kejriwal while addressing the media here on Saturday.

"Don't make education a part of your dirty politics, you have governments in states and at the Centre, show us one school which has been made better by you," he added.

Kejriwal was responding to Home Minister's remarks that "Kejriwal Ji does not remember his old promises. Ask him, whenever he comes, about the new schools which were to be constructed."

The Model Code of Conduct came into force in Delhi on January 6 after the Election Commission of India announced that the Assembly election in Delhi will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party got a landslide victory by winning 67 of the 70 Assembly seats. (ANI)

