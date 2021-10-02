Ready to face any probe by any agency: K. Sudhakaran

He was responding to media reports that the State Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau has approached the Kerala government for sanctioning an investigation following a preliminary probe into a complaint raised by his former driver Prasanth Babu about how he amassed wealth during his stint as a state minister.

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 2 (IANS) Kerala Congress President K. Sudhakaran on Saturday said that he will welcome any probe by any agency regarding alleged corruption.

"My information from the police was the preliminary probe by the police based on the complaint failed to go forward as the complainant failed to come out with anything substantial. I have been targeted by the CPI-M for long and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has even gone public about taking on me. They have been doing their best to target me," said Sudhakaran.

"I wholeheartedly welcome this probe and for that matter am ready for any probe by any agency. I know myself and the way I have been engaged in politics. So let them go ahead with the probe."

Babu told the media that he has submitted all the evidences related to his complaint.

"It's not a Rs 18 crore corruption, but it is a Rs 32 crore corruption," he said.

Reacting to the news, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said: "Even though we welcome the probe, but if this is used politically, then we will also reciprocate in the same manner. The practise of levelling baseless allegations will throw muck in the political space.

--IANS

sg/ksk/