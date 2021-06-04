Ready to face court's decision, says BJP MP Gautam Gambhi on Fabiflu hoarding case

By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gautam Gambhir on Friday said that he is ready to face the court's decision in the matter relating to the hoarding of anti-viral drug Fabiflu amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



"The matter (Distribution of Fabiflu drug) is in the court. Whatever the court will decide, I am ready to face it. All I can say is Gautam Gambhir Foundation will keep working for people," Gambhir said while speaking to ANI about the matter.

Speaking about the committee formed by Delhi government on the issue of deaths due to lack of oxygen, Gambhir said: "This is only politics. How many people got free ration? The Delhi government only makes false promises and speeches and do not work. The truth is that a committee will be formed and then people will forget."

The Drug Controller of Delhi on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that Gautam Gambhir Foundation has committed an offence under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act for hoarding unauthorised stock of COVID-19 drugs.

Advocate Nandita Rao, appearing for the Drug Controller apprised a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh about the inquiry report conducted by the Drug Controller and submitted that Gautam Gambhir Foundation purchased over 2000 strips by licensed dealers despite them not holding any valid license for purchasing the same.



She further added that the foundation was found to have unauthorised stocking of Fabiflu under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, an offence under the same act.

Cornering the AAP government over COVID management, he said he will not say anything about the Delhi government because the people of Delhi know how it has been working for the last two-three months.

The cricketer-turned-politician further said that "It is our duty to vaccinate more and more people. We will start this campaign from Monday. It will be carried out in many hospitals and it will be free of cost as the cost will be borne by the Gautam Gambhir Foundation."

He also said that they will vaccinate people in the COVID case clusters.

He added that they will start vaccination with people above 45, and it will be for those above 18 as well and the program will be done once a week. (ANI)

