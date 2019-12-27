Ready to go to graveyard but not Pakistan: Jamia protesters

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) While protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act after offering Friday prayers at the main gate of the Jama Masjid here, protesters said we are ready to go to a graveyard in India but we won't go to Pakistan. They also raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the National Register of Citizens.

Former Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly Shoaib Iqbal, former MLA Alka Lamba, TMC leaders and others participated in the protest organised by the Congress.

During the protest, Alka Lamba took off her 'bindi' from her forehead and wore a hijab. Addressing the protesters, she said: "Prime Minister Modi made a remark on the clothes people wear so I am here in this dress. Now, identify us by our clothes and tell who we are?" In his address to the protesters, former Deputy Speaker Shoaib Iqbal said: "The statements of Prime Minister and Union Home Minister contradict each other which mislead the public. Prime Minister from Ramlila Maidan said that there was no discussion on NRC and it will not be implemented anywhere whereas Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament said that the NRC will be implemented across the country." "Either of them is lying. Now, Prime Minister's statement will be considered to be true only when he calls a special session of the Parliament and dismisses the CAA. The protests will continue till it is not taken back." The protest outside the Jama Masjid ended shortly thereafter. The protesters were asked not to take out a procession rather they should continue with the peaceful protest. Last time, the protest after the Friday prayers turned violent where some miscreants pelted stones at the police and set a car on fire. hindi-rt/bg