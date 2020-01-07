Ready to hang Nirbhaya gang-rape, murder convicts, says Pawan Jallad after death warrant

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): A hangman from Meerut, who is likely to hang those convicted in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case on Tuesday said that he is ready and waiting for the order to perform the execution.

"I am ready to hang the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case. However, nobody from jail administration has contacted me yet. If I receive the order, I will definitely go," Pawan Jallad, who has been a hangman for generations, told reporters here.

He said that he was asked to be ready to hang the four convicts in the case last month."It will really give a great sigh of relief to me, to Nirbhaya's parents and to everyone else in the country when these convicts are hanged. These kinds of people should be hanged," he said.Pawan said that he can hang all four accused at once if required.Earlier today, Tihar Jail authority officials said that the authority will write to Uttar Pradesh Prison Department, seeking the service of a hangman for the execution of Nirbhaya convicts.Delhi's Patiala House court said that all four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case will be hanged on January 22. The convicts-- Pawan Kumar Gupta, Akshay, Vinay, and Mukesh -- will be hanged at 7 am.Six men had gang-raped a 23-year-old woman on a moving bus in the national capital on December 16, 2012. The victim later succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.The main accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail during the trial. Another accused was a minor at the time of the commission of the crime and was sent to a reform facility and released after three years. (ANI)