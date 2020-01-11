Ready to take PoK away: Army Chief

N0ew Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) While maintaining that both Northern and Western frontiers are equally important for India, Army chief General M.M. Naravane on Saturday said whenever government gives a go ahead signal his force is ready to take away Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Making it clear that accordingly rebalancing of deployment of the forces and weapons are being carried out, the General commenting on Pakistan occupied Kashmir said: "If Parliament wants that area should be taken we will definitely do so and action will be taken accordingly."

The Indian Army chief's comments came at the annual press conference, where he said there was a parliamentary resolution that entire erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir is part of India. Whenever the government directs it will be done. Naravane stressed: "If that be the mandate so be it." On border issue with China, India had several rounds of talks. General Naravane said their priorities are to maintain peace and tranquility on the border. "We are conscious of the fact there are threats from the both side," he said. On his recent visit to Siachen, General Naravane said: "As far as land borders are concerned this is where (Siachen) the two countries -- (China and Pakistan) are the closest. So the chance for collusivity is the most. Here and in Shaksgam valley." About the China border, he said: "We have to balance our requirement. On northern border we are going in for capacity building, roads, habitats, storage for weapons by moving advanced weapons towards eastern side." sk/in