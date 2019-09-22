Readyfor debate with Congress and DMK over Article 370, says Muralidhar Rao

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The BJP is ready to participate in a debate on Article 370 with other political parties, including the Congress and DMK said the party's national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Saturday.

"The abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir has created a path for the central government to implement various schemes including reservation for backward classes and women. The BJP is ready to participate in a debate on Article 370 with other political parties, including the Congress and DMK," he said at a press conference here.



Last month, the Parliament passed a resolution to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and a bill reorganising the former state into two separate Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Both Congress and DMK have criticised the Centre's move, saying it was a "murder of democracy". The BJP has repeatedly maintained that the constitutional changes made to Jammu and Kashmir will put an end to terrorism and usher in development in the region.

Meanwhile, Rao said that the BJP Tamil Nadu unit will soon get a new president. The post has been vacant after the former state BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan was appointed as the Governor of Telangana.

Rao also stated that there were no attempts being made to impose Hindi as a national language. (ANI)

