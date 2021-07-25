Real estate firm employee arrested for cheating investors

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The Delhi police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) have arrested an employee of a real estate firm in Delhi's Dwarka area for alleged forgery of land documents and cheating the people by alluring them to invest in its project -- Ganga City Colony in Jhajjar district of Haryana.

Police said the accused identified as Rajbir Singh, an employee of the firm 'Ganga Associates', in connivance with its Directors Ajay Kumar, Hemraj Singh, Vijender and Dalip allured people to invest their money in its project assuring them allotment of land.

On the basis of a complaint, the EOW during its investigation found that the firm did not seek permission from the district town planner to develop the project. "They had concealed the actual facts of the land which is agricultural and not commercial as well as disputed," the police added.

"Believing the representation by the accused, 24 persons paid nearly Rs 50 lakh to them. Subsequently, it was discovered that the accused persons did not have any government approvals for developing the project, said R.K. Singh, Delhi Additional Commissioner of Police (EOW).

Investigation further revealed that the accused did not have any land for the project at Gubhana Kheri except agreement to sell in respect to the project land with farmers in favour of the accused persons.

A case has been registered under section 406, 420, 120-B of the IPC and the investigation was on, the police added.

