Real estate firm, hospital to set up 400-bed Covid centre in Gurugram

The 400-bed facility that will be set up in empty flats, owned by the M3M group, will also provide food and medical as well as oxygen facilities to any Gurugram resident, who is battling against Covid.

Gurugram, April 27 (IANS) With Gurugram staring at the acute shortage of beds for Covid patients, real estate firm M3M Group and Medanta Hospital have collaborated to establish a dedicated Covid centre equipped with 400 beds at Sector 67.

A mobile medical unit, ambulance service and 24x7 helpline will also be available for shifting any patient from the Covid-care centre to the hospital.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has lauded the efforts of the M3M group and Medanta hospital at a review meeting on Covid situation.

The government expects more such initiatives to come from the private sector.

"There has been a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases across the country in the past month. As a result, there has been a shortage of beds and necessary medical equipment.

We have initiated the work and 150 beds will be functional by the end of next week at our project OKR in Sector 67 in Gurugram to be handed over to the Medanta hospital and with the success of this an additional 250 beds will be ensured in the month of May.

The initiative is in line with our commitment to providing medical assistance to Covid-19 patients and augmenting the government efforts to tackle the pandemic.

We thank the Haryana government for providing us with the opportunity and necessary approvals for this initiative. As a responsible organisation, we will help India win the battle against Covid, in whatever capacity we can," said Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation.

The Covid-19 care centre is envisaged as a step-down facility. The less-critical patients will be admitted based on their health status through a referral procedure developed with the support of Medanta, as they will shift the less critical patients from there to this center and the government, Kanodia added.

Gurugram has been reporting over 3,000 Covid cases for the last few days.

