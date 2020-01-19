Real problem in country is unemployment, not population: Owaisi hits back at Mohan Bhagwat

Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Hitting back at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his "two children policy" demand, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said the real problem in this country is unemployment, not population.

"Shame on you! I am having more than two children and several BJP leaders have more than two children. RSS has always maintained that the Muslim population has to be controlled. This country's real problem is unemployment, not the population," said Owaisi while addressing a public meeting in Nizamabad ahead of the Telangana Municipal elections.



He asked Bhagwat about the number of youths who have been given jobs in the country.

Cornering the Narendra Modi government over lack of jobs, he said, "36 youths committed suicide per day in 2018 over unemployment issues."

"Today the demographic dividend in India cannot be seen in any other country. You could not provide jobs to anyone in over five years of tenure. This is the reason why RSS is insisting to bring 'two children' policy. 60 per cent of the population in India has people less than 40 years of age," he said.

"Today's report is that in 2018 per day 35 unemployed persons committed suicide and 36 employed people have committed suicides. What would you say on that?" asked Owaisi from Bhagwat.

