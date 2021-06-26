Realise our vision of a Drugs Free India: PM Modi

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking said that drugs bring with it darkness, destruction and devastation and we should save lives and realize the vision of Drug free India.

In his message Prime Minister Modi said, "Today, on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, I laud all those working at the grassroots to eliminate the menace of drugs from our society. Every such effort to #SaveLives is vital. After all, drugs bring with it darkness, destruction and devastation."