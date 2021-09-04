Realme 6, 6i and 6X get Android 11 update with Realme UI 2.0

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Realme on Saturday announced that it has started a stable version rollout of Realme UI 2.0 for the users of Realme 6, Realme 6i and Realme 6X.

The users can head over to Settings > Software Update to check whether their device has received the update.

Realme announced Realme UI 2.0, based on Android 11, a couple of months back in India and it brings unlimited customisation options as creativity advancements.