realme 8 5G launched in India starting at Rs 14,999

The smartphone will be available in two colours -- supersonic blue and supersonic black -- on realme's website, Flipkart and mainline channels from April 28.

realme 8 5G with 4GB+128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999 and 8GB+128GB variant at Rs 16,999.

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker realme on Thursday launched a 5G enabled smartphone, realme 8 5G, for India market that comes in two storage variants.

"We will bring more 5G smartphones to every Indian in a variety of price ranges. With the realme 8 5G, users can experience speed to infinity thanks to India's first MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor," Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and Chief Executive Officer, realme India, said in a statement.

"As a 5G leader, realme will keep on democratizing 5G models to various price segments to make it affordable for a massive number of users," Sheth added.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and houses a 5000mAh massive battery.

It sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary camera. For selfies, there's a 16MP selfie camera, which also supports smart beauty mode, Bokeh Effect, etc.

The smartphone features a brand-new beauty algorithm developed for different genders, different skin types, and facial shapes and features allowing users to take selfies that show natural skin, the company said.

realme 8 5G comes with realme UI 2.0, which is based on Android 11. And, MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor also supports 5G Dual SIM Dual Standby.

