realme 8i offers premium look, powerful specs

The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP primary camera and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. It is available in space black and space purple colour variants.

We used its 6GB+128GB storage variant for a while and here's how it fared.

In terms of design, the smartphone looks beautiful in the space purple colour option. It is a cool gradient between deeper violet hues and silver glares. The body might look metallic, but it is made of plastic.

With around 194 grams, the smartphone can easily be used single-handedly.

The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch display along with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, which is said to be the first in this price range.

Compared to 60Hz, 120Hz delivers noticeably smoother visual effects and 6 different refresh rates (30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz) supported to help the phone conserve battery power.

Meanwhile, the screen can go from 600 nits to 1 nit, with 1 nit being the lowest brightness level.

We did not face any issues when viewed from different angles under direct sunlight.

realme 8i is equipped with a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and two 2MP cameras with an f/2.4 aperture along with autofocus. There's a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

In our usage, the photos clicked from the front and rear sensors did a decent job. It gives users a chance to have a realistic picture of what they want to capture -- both during the day and at night.

realme 8i is the first smartphone in India to feature the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. It is manufactured using a 12 nm process and has two large A75 cores and 6 small A55 cores. Its main frequency reaches up to 2.05GHz.

We noticed that the device is good for light gaming and it did not lag while multitasking.

As far as the storage is concerned, the 6GB+128GB variant was sufficient for our usage.

The smartphone features a massive 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charge support. And it took a little over 30 mins to charge to 50 per cent, which we believe is applaudable. The 5000mAh battery is enough for the phone to last around a day. Meanwhile, fast charge support adds icing on the cake.

Conclusion: realme 8i is a cool phone that comes with an attractive price tag and specifications that not many other devices in the same segment bring to the table. The smartphone can surely woo a lot of younger people and it stands strong against the smartphones from other brands in the same price segment.

