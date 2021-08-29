realme aims to sell 20-30 mn devices in 2021: CEO

"We believe the realme GT 5G series will be appreciated by the users," Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme, and Chief Executive Officer, realme India and Europe, told IANS.

The company recently launched two smartphones -- realme GT 5G and realme GT Master Edition 5G -- along with foraying into the super-competitive laptop market in India.

"Overall, this year realme aims to make the best effort to deliver at least 20-30 million devices to cater to the market demand. This Diwali, six million is the minimum target that we are aiming to achieve," Sheth added.

The GT Master Edition smartphone is available in three storage variants -- 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB -- priced at Rs 25,999, Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.

The realme GT 5G comes in Dashing Silver and Dashing Blue in 8GB+128GB storage variant, priced at Rs 37,999 along with a dual-tone leather design variant, Racing Yellow, AND in the 12GB+256GB variant at Rs 41,999.

According to the CEO, with the launch of the realme GT 5G series, the company is aiming to disrupt the premium category with segment-leading offerings.

"With the realme GT 5G series launch, we are able to further complete our smartphone portfolio which will benefit the whole brand for sure. This is a solid step to our aim to be India's top 3 brands and number 1 online brand this year," he emphasised.

The CEO also mentioned that, currently, the company is planning to focus on the most popular clamshell model, which has come from its research and community interactions.

"The two-in-one and others are interesting form factors, but unless there is a demand from our consumers for it we will stick with Clamshell models," Sheth said.

Meanwhile, the recently-launched realme Book (slim) laptop comes in two versions -- the 11th Generation Intel Core i3 Processor with 8GB+256GB priced at Rs 44,999 and the 11th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor with 8GB+512GB priced at Rs 56,999 as part of the introductory offer.

"Laptops, tablets and many electronic brands have been playing more important roles in people's life in the post-pandemic era. We have received several requests from customers to launch the laptop," Sheth said.

"However, not meant to offend any brand, we found that most products launched in the India market are either too costly or don't sport up-to-date features. We think this should change," he added.

Sheth strongly believes that the realme laptop will create a place among the consumers and the company will disrupt the laptop market as it disrupted the smartphone market.

