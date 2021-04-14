realme C25 shines in entry-level smartphone segment

We reviewed the realme C25, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 processor, featuring 13MP AI triple camera, a 6000mAh massive battery and an 18W Type-C quick charge.

According to the company, the C series continues to be a strong growth driver for the brand, contributing 28 per cent to 30 per cent of realme India's revenues.

With the launch of value-for-money smartphones, the company has successfully disrupted the budget segment in India.

The smartphone comes in two storage variants -- 4GB+64GB priced at Rs 9,999 and the 4GB+128GB priced at Rs 10,999.

We used the higher version of the device for a while and here's how it fared.

In terms of design, the company has kept the smartphone's design simple. It sports a big display, beautiful design with a solid grip and because of the textured grip, you won't find smudges on it. However, you might find it a little heavy due to its massive battery.

realme C25 is offering a large display for better viewing with a fantastic screen to body ratio for an immersive experience. It comes equipped with a 6.5-inch 20:9 screen, with a larger field of view, that allows an immersive viewing or gaming experience.

While using the smartphone under direct sunlight, we did not face any issues as it comes with the right level of brightness. Also, we noticed that the colour reproduction remains intact even when you are viewing the screen from different angles.

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup, which comes with a 13MP primary sensor and f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, the phone also gets an 8MP selfie lens with an f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone delivered decent images in the broad daylight. However, the pictures clicked in low light were average. The images clicked from the selfie camera look perfect to post on social media platforms.

The camera also supports AI beautification function, HDR mode, portrait mode.

realme C25 features a MediaTek Helio G70 processor. It is an eight-core 12nm processor that clocks up to 2.0 GHz, and adopts Cortex A75 structure.

We noticed that the device is ideal for mainstream smartphone users as it could handle most mid-to-heavy apps compared to other phones in this segment.

In realme UI 2.0, the newly upgraded icon customisation feature supports third-party icon packs.

realme C25 is equipped with a massive 6000mAh battery. Upon usage, which included gaming, streaming videos, clicking pictures, etc, the phone lasted for around two days.

Conclusion: Overall, the smartphone looks nice and is priced accordingly for the mass market. If you are looking for an entry-level smartphone, realme C25, with a big display and a massive battery is a good choice.

