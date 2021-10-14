realme clocks sales of Rs 3,500 crore during festive days

According to the firm, it has retained its position as the number one smartphone brand on Flipkart during the festive season sale of Big Billion Days.

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Smartphone brand realme on Thursday announced that it has successfully clocked sales of Rs 3,500 crore across all channels during the 'realme festive days' from October 2-10.

"We are overwhelmed with the response from customers during the realme festive days. Becoming the No.1 brand on the Flipkart platform not just in one but multiple categories is a testimony to the fact that realme has made its mark as a trusted technology brand in the hearts of Indian users. We are glad to witness a remarkable growth figure from the standpoint of both sale figures (products sold) and values (value of sales)," Madhav Sheth, Vice President - realme, CEO realme India, Europe and Latin America said.

The brand witnessed tremendous growth of a whopping 1,200 per cent in the Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 segment on the inaugural day of the festive day sales. The response to realme products has been overwhelming in the ongoing festive quarter, and the company is one of the first to reach 1 million sales units in this festive season.

"We have sold more than 170,000 units of realme GT Master Edition 5G in the first round realme festive days sale which helped contribute to a tremendous growth of 1,200 per cent in the Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 price segment for smartphones," Sheth informed.

Since late last year, the smartphone industry has been battling with chipset scarcity due to a few supply chain hiccups.

"We're dedicatedly working with mainstream chipmakers to keep ahead of the curve with new and powerful 5G chipsets. Simultaneously, we are also exploring collaborations with burgeoning chipset manufacturers who can provide processors without compromising on performance," Sheth told IANS.

He said that they have received an overwhelming response for both realme GT 5G, which comes with the most powerful processor till now and realme GT master edition 5G, with its master design and features which helped them make their ambition become a successful reality.

