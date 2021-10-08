realme expands India footprint, opens 100 exclusive retail stores

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Smartphone brand realme on Friday announced a new milestone with the launch of 100 new exclusive stores pan India.

All of these stores will have the latest products from the realme TechLife ecosystem, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other gadgets.

"I am proud of achieving this new milestone, as it testifies to our capability to meet consumer needs despite all odds and challenges during the pandemic period. We will continue to maintain the strong pace of mainline expansion and deepen consumer experience. The love we have received from our users has made us more enthusiastic and energetic towards this offline expansion," Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and CEO, realme India, Europe and Latin America said in a statement.