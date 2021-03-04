realme GT 5G with Snapdragon 888 SoC announced

realme GT 5G is priced 2,799 yuan for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage and 3,299 yuan for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage variant in China.

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Smartphone-maker realme on Thursday officially released 'realme GT 5G' as the company's first performance flagship in 2021 during the "Full-speed Ahead" launch event; aiming for a breakthrough in the mid-to-high-end smartphone market.

"The realme GT 5G is based on our 'Dare to Leap' spirit and is an indication of what realme has in place for its users this year. realme GT 5G represents our philosophy of forefront of innovation of technology, design and product value, which is something that young people can resonate with." Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and Chief Executive Officer, realme India and Europe said in a statement.

The smartphone features a 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate support.

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 888 processor and equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

realme GT is equipped with a triple camera setup with 64MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens 119o ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture and a 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

For the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture.

The phone features Stainless Steel VC Cooling System. The new cooling system further improves the phone's heat dissipation performance by applying stainless steel in the cooling system and optimizing the heat dissipation structure.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging that offers 100 per cent charge in 35 minutes. The smartphone runs realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Connectivity options are 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

