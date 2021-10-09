realme GT Neo 2T to launch this month with MediaTek chipset

realme CMO Xu Qi Chase took to the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo to hint at the launch of a new realme GT Neo 2 series handset.

Beijing, Oct 9 (IANS) realme, which is set to release its GT Neo 2 smartphone both in India and Europe, now plans to release another device from the GT lineup that will be powered by a customised version of MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.

According to Digital Chat Station, a realme smartphone with RMX3357 model number has received CMIIT certification, and it would be called the realme GT Neo 2T.

The original GT Neo was powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chip. The company then replaced it with the Snapdragon 870 in GT Neo 2 and now again it has offered MediaTek Dimensity 1200 in the realme GT Neo 2T.

The realme GT Neo 2T smartphone will come in two RAM and storage configurations - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

The smartphone is expected to house a triple camera setup at the back -- 64MP main camera, 8MP secondary sensor, and 2MP third sensor. It will feature a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone will pack a 4400mAhmAh battery.

