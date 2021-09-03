realme Pad to launch in India on Sep 9

realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth recently took to Twitter to confirm that the upcoming realme Pad will be sporting a light and a slim design.

Ahead of the official announcement, realme has set up a micro-site that teases the tablet's design that is 6.9 mm in thickness.

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) realme has confirmed that its very first tablet 'realme Pad' will be officially launched in the Indian market on September 9.

Earlier, the device was spotted at Geekbench benchmarking site which revealed that the Pad will feature the Helio G80 chipset.

The listing further states that it has 4 GB of RAM, and it is loaded with Android 11. The OS is likely to be overlaid with the realme UI designed for tablets.

Recent reports have revealed that the realme Pad may feature a 10.4-inch AMOLED panel that offers a 60Hz refresh rate

The device may come with a single protruding camera on the back and manufacturer's name in the same magenta colour at the bottom right corner.

It may house a power button at the top (when in portrait mode) and on the right side is the volume rocker, two microphones, and what appears to be a tray for a MicroSD card.

The realme Pad is likely to arrive in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + LTE variants.

The device will also come with four-speaker grilles, two at the top and two at the bottom, alongside the USB Type C slot and at the far left is a hole, which will most likely house the stylus.

--IANS

