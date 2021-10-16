realme Q3s confirmed to feature 144Hz LCD screen

Beijing, Oct 16 (IANS) realme, which is all set to launch its new smartphone 'realme Q3s' along with the realme GT Neo2T smartphone on October 19 in China, has now released a poster on Weibo that confirms that the Q3s will support an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

The smartphone maker has confirmed that the realme Q3s has a 6.6-inch LCD screen. It will support 7 levels of refresh rate such as 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz. The display would come with other features like DCI-P3 wide color gamut, HDR10, and support for 4096-level fine dimming.